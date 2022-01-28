Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of AMBBY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.41. The stock had a trading volume of 97,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,223. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.47. Ambu A/S has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $58.40.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

