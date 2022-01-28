Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Amerant Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMTB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.86.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $33.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.10. Amerant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.14%.

In other news, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $922,146.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $78,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.