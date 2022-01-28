American Capital Partners Comments on Signature Bank’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Investment analysts at American Capital Partners upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. American Capital Partners analyst A. Polini now expects that the bank will earn $4.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.97. American Capital Partners also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q1 2023 earnings at $5.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.80 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.54.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $296.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $158.37 and a twelve month high of $374.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.