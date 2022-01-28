American Century Companies Inc. Has $10.52 Million Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 76.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 328,325 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $10,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 875.5% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 599.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 47,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

SNX stock opened at $100.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $80.36 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.18.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.40%.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $135,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,150 shares of company stock worth $333,951. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

About SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

