American Century Companies Inc. Has $9.35 Million Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 62.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 386,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647,295 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $9,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 111.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 73.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 53,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $996,951.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $21.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $690.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.88, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $67.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.41 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

