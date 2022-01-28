American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 399,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 79,130 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $9,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 455.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

NYSE:MUR opened at $31.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.93.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.59%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

