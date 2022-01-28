American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) Stock Price Down 0.3%

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.46 and last traded at $44.54. Approximately 1,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.70.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 224.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 46,262 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,149,000.

