American Electric Power Company, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.68 Per Share (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will earn $4.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.64. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.18.

AEP opened at $89.40 on Wednesday. American Electric Power has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $91.66. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.40.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,511,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,470,000 after buying an additional 390,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,708,000 after buying an additional 1,569,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,396,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,732,000 after buying an additional 134,827 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,036,000 after buying an additional 1,430,681 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,540,000 after purchasing an additional 303,065 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $535,017 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.