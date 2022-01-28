American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $190.00 at Barclays

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $182.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s previous close.

AXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.11.

NYSE:AXP opened at $171.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 12 month low of $115.81 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,316 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Express by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 158,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $25,849,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

