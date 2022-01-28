Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.13

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Ameriprise Financial has increased its dividend by 25.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Ameriprise Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to earn $24.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $303.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $196.77 and a 12-month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.77.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,158 shares of company stock worth $8,013,525. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

