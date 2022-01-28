Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Board of Directors Initiates Share Buyback Program

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $303.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.06. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $196.77 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37.
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.77.
In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,158 shares of company stock worth $8,013,525. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Ameriprise Financial Company Profile
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
