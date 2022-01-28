Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Board of Directors Initiates Share Buyback Program

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $303.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.06. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $196.77 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.77.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,158 shares of company stock worth $8,013,525. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.