Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS.
Shares of AMP stock opened at $303.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $304.07 and its 200 day moving average is $285.06. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $196.77 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.38%.
In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,158 shares of company stock worth $8,013,525. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.77.
About Ameriprise Financial
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
