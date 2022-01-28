Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $303.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $304.07 and its 200 day moving average is $285.06. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $196.77 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,158 shares of company stock worth $8,013,525. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.77.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

