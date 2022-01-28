Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) PT Raised to $325.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $325.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $330.77.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of AMP stock opened at $303.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $196.77 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $304.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,158 shares of company stock worth $8,013,525. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.