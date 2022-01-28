Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,000. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.73%.

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Ameris Bancorp worth $16,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

