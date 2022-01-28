Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.98

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.89, with a volume of 3477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $406,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 31,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $776,287.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,255. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

