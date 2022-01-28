Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Amphenol updated its Q1 guidance to $0.59-0.61 EPS.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $75.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.72 and a 200-day moving average of $78.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.05.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

