Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:APH opened at $75.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.05.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.