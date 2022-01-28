Analysts Anticipate Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.28 Million

Analysts expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report $10.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.76 million to $13.14 million. Affimed posted sales of $11.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year sales of $45.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.32 million to $49.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $69.54 million, with estimates ranging from $16.89 million to $199.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,676. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $362.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.52. Affimed has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $11.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Affimed by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Affimed by 31.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Affimed by 7.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Affimed by 11.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

