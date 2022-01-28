Analysts Anticipate Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.39. Alpine Income Property Trust reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Several analysts have recently commented on PINE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.08.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.58. The company had a trading volume of 77,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,770. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $221.31 million, a PE ratio of 113.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 635.29%.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $86,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 7,088 shares of company stock worth $125,025 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 143,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

