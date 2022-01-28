Analysts Anticipate Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.88. Cerner reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

CERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $91.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. Cerner has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

