Analysts Anticipate DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.11. DigitalBridge Group posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $89,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $554,719,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,848,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

