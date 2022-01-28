Analysts Anticipate First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.31. First Solar reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $4.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Solar from $102.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.19.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,365. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.98. First Solar has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,003 shares of company stock valued at $307,454. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 10,102.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 96,786 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Solar by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,483 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

