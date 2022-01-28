Analysts Anticipate SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.99 Million

Analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will announce $7.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the lowest is $4.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $22.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.25 million to $24.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $36.52 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $59.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 million. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 432.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.18%.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Sunday, December 12th.

In other SQZ Biotechnologies news, Director Amy W. Schulman acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $40,367.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQZ. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.34. 61,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,872. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28. SQZ Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.