Analysts Expect Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) to Post $0.48 EPS

Brokerages expect Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Blockchain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Argo Blockchain.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Compass Point began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. began coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARBK opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARBK. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,400,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,200,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,340,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,200,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

