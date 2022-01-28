Analysts Expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. McAfee reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MCFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McAfee presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Shares of MCFE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,457. McAfee has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of -0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yarra Square Partners LP boosted its position in shares of McAfee by 58.2% in the third quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 367,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after buying an additional 135,280 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in McAfee by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 598,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 99,019 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in McAfee during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McAfee by 1,727.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 374,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after buying an additional 354,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in McAfee by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 341,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after buying an additional 180,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

