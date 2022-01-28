Analysts Expect Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ryan Specialty Group.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 104.08% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $352.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.20 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RYAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

Shares of NYSE RYAN traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30. Ryan Specialty Group has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 4th quarter worth $17,457,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

