Analysts Expect Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) to Announce -$0.38 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Schrödinger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.01). Schrödinger reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schrödinger will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Schrödinger.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on SDGR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.23. 54,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,365. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.09. Schrödinger has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average of $50.45.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schrödinger by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,331,000 after purchasing an additional 654,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,058,000 after acquiring an additional 585,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 94.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,736,000 after acquiring an additional 570,895 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,587,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,955,000 after acquiring an additional 525,766 shares in the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schrödinger (SDGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.