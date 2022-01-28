Analysts Issue Forecasts for Baker Hughes’ FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.52.

Several other research firms have also commented on BKR. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

BKR traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.37. 81,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,116,482. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.94. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 118.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

In other news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $754,470.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $331,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,446,578 shares of company stock worth $1,186,174,906. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

