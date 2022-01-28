Analysts Issue Forecasts for Netflix, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Netflix in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2022 earnings at $10.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.04 EPS.

NFLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $545.97.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $386.70 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $351.46 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $575.04 and a 200-day moving average of $584.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 267.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after buying an additional 275,804 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 250.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 28.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 24.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $70,170,000 after buying an additional 54,920 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

