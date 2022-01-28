Analysts Offer Predictions for Ares Management Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ares Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody forecasts that the asset manager will earn $2.56 per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $512.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARES. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.30.

NYSE:ARES opened at $72.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.12. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 120.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 310.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 6,190.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 30,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,631,369.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,619 shares of company stock worth $23,864,357 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

