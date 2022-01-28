Analysts Offer Predictions for Exxon Mobil Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exxon Mobil in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

XOM has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.98.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $75.12 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $76.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.03 and its 200 day moving average is $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

