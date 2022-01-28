Analysts Set Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Target Price at $53.90

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.90.

ASO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Brian T. Marley acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 181,992 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $8,748,355.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,851 shares of company stock valued at $13,703,863. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,966. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

