Analysts Set American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Target Price at C$5.00

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.00.

HOT.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares initiated coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 price target on the stock.

In other American Hotel Income Properties REIT news, Director William Michael Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.61 per share, with a total value of C$36,113.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,752 shares in the company, valued at C$298,846.85. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 37,500 shares of company stock worth $141,215.

HOT.UN traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$4.01. 42,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,931. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$3.14 and a 12-month high of C$4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$315.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

