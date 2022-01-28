Analysts Set Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Price Target at $17.50

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on CUK shares. Citigroup cut shares of Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 20,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $418,640.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 353.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CUK traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,404,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.24. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.21.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

