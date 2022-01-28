Analysts Set Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target at $226.10

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.85.

COUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total value of $11,125,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $170,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,695 shares of company stock worth $14,078,973. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 26,110.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 195.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

COUP traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.32. 34,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,201. Coupa Software has a one year low of $118.71 and a one year high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.88.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.