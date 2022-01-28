Analysts Set Expectations for Frontline Ltd.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Frontline in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Frontline’s FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $68.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.49 million. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.57.

Frontline stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 0.17. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Frontline by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

