Analysts Set Expectations for Vroom, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vroom in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.02) EPS.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $896.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VRM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

Vroom stock opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $933.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.71. Vroom has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $53.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 215.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Vroom by 62,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vroom by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

