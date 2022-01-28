Analysts Set Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Target Price at $305.00

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $305.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Europe upgraded Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 310 ($4.18) to GBX 305 ($4.11) in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock remained flat at $$3.17 during trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Mitchells & Butlers has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $4.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

