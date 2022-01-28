Analysts Set Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT at $133.47

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.88. The stock had a trading volume of 42,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,435. Royal Gold has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $129.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.37.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 16.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 4.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 69.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

