Analysts Set The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Price Target at $61.93

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.14.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.00. 547,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,375,900. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.43. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $259.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.