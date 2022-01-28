Analyzing SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT) & TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SofTech and TuSimple, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SofTech 0 0 0 0 N/A TuSimple 0 2 12 0 2.86

TuSimple has a consensus price target of $55.45, suggesting a potential upside of 248.50%. Given TuSimple’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TuSimple is more favorable than SofTech.

Profitability

This table compares SofTech and TuSimple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SofTech N/A N/A N/A TuSimple -13,172.03% -152.46% -66.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.4% of TuSimple shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of SofTech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SofTech and TuSimple’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SofTech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TuSimple $1.84 million 1,841.99 -$177.87 million N/A N/A

SofTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TuSimple.

SofTech Company Profile

SofTech, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, distribution, and support of computer aided design, product data management, and collaboration computer solutions. It offers software technology for Computer Aided Design which includes CADRA product offering and Product Data Management; collaboration technologies which consists of ProductCenter offering; and technology platform which allows for data exchange between third party technology called Connector offering. The company was founded on June 10, 1969 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

