Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives $9.15 Consensus PT from Analysts

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.15.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:NLY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.71. 23,178,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,464,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 41.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

