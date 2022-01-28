Anpario (LON:ANP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Anpario (LON:ANP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Anpario in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 800 ($10.79) price target for the company.

Get Anpario alerts:

LON:ANP opened at GBX 580 ($7.83) on Wednesday. Anpario has a one year low of GBX 525 ($7.08) and a one year high of GBX 729.60 ($9.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 7.11. The stock has a market cap of £134.78 million and a PE ratio of 30.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 618.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 640.08.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.