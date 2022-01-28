Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Anthem updated its FY22 guidance to $28.25 EPS.

Shares of ANTM opened at $435.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $437.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.53. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $470.02.

Get Anthem alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus boosted their price target on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.