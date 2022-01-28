Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,323.33 ($17.85).
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($14.17) to GBX 1,100 ($14.84) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.91) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.30) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.19) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.24) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.
Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,376.37 ($18.57) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,382.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,415.82. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 1,279.20 ($17.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,972 ($26.61).
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
