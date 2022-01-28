Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,323.33 ($17.85).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($14.17) to GBX 1,100 ($14.84) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.91) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.30) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.19) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.24) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,376.37 ($18.57) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,382.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,415.82. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 1,279.20 ($17.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,972 ($26.61).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

