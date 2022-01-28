AON (NYSE:AON) PT Lowered to $295.00 at Piper Sandler

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AON’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AON. Evercore ISI lowered AON from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $301.06.

Shares of AON stock opened at $261.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $289.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. AON has a twelve month low of $202.32 and a twelve month high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AON will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in AON by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in AON by 286.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter worth $37,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

