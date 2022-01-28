APA (NASDAQ:APA) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $38.00. The stock traded as high as $34.48 and last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 51751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.11.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on APA. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in APA by 6.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in APA by 148.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 53,064 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in APA by 11.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in APA by 259.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,046,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 755,000 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in APA during the second quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average is $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

APA Company Profile (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

