AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $107.26

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $107.26 and last traded at $107.36, with a volume of 152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get AppFolio alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.25 and its 200-day moving average is $126.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,816.33 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,109.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $42,833.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in AppFolio by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.