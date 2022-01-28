Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Trading 6.9% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) shares traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $52.56 and last traded at $52.55. 13,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 659,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.14.

Specifically, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $490,342.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Devine purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.08 per share, with a total value of $30,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 27,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,773 and have sold 12,120 shares valued at $1,173,619. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.41 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.81.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Appian by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Appian by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.