Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the iPhone maker on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Apple has raised its dividend payment by 22.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Apple has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Apple to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $159.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apple stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.15.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

